On April 15th, 2019 our hero Robert "Bubba" H. Yarsky, 79 years of age, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his home under the care of New Life Hospice. This honorable man fought courageously for the last several years to beat cancer.He was born November 27, 1939 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Jacob and Margaret Yarsky. Robert was raised in Pennsylvania, graduated from Carrick High School, and served in the U.S. Navy. He met and married his wife, Margaret, in Pittsburgh. He eventually transfered to Strongsville, Ohio, and over time made his home in Amherst, Ohio. He retired as a shop supervisor. Bob was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amherst.Family, bowling and fishing were his life; he loved to catch perch and walleye. Robert was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and saw them play in the Super Bowl.In his later years, he had a lot of fun and laughs with his shaggy little mutt named Killer who brought him so much joy. There are no words to express this remarkable man and what he stood for all his life.Robert is survived by his children, Sharon (Mike) Sandoval, Yvonne (Harold) Stover, Bob (Laura) Yarsky, and Michael (Tracy) Yarsky; devoted grandchildren, Brittney, Crystal , Amber, Jessica, Jenna, Allison, Tyler and Conner; his four great-grandchildren; his brothers James and Ronald Yarsky; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.Bob's final years were spent with his companion of nearly fourteen years, Patty Blackford of Amherst, Ohio, with whom he shared many wonderful and memorable times together.He was preceded in death by his wife of thirty-seven years, Margaret Yarsky (nee Ketter) on May 10, 2002; and his parents, Jacob and Margaret Yarsky (nee Nauman).Friends may call Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. A Liturgy of the Word Service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St. Joseph Drive, Amherst. The Rev. Timothy O'Connor, pastor will officiate. He will be laid to rest next to his wife Margaret at Strongsville Cemetery.The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to or Friendship Animal Protective League.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 16, 2019