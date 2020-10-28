1/1
Robert "Tuffy" Howell
Robert "Tuffy" Howell, age 75, passed away on October 17, 2020 at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital. Robert was no stranger to hard work, as he ran his own successful business, Howell's Siding & Window Company, which his calloused hands bore witness to.He was a man of profound faith in God, and would model this faith in his display of unconditional love to his family. His loving spirit and quiet wisdom were evident in every letter he wrote, every piece of advice given. It was a rare occasion that Robert would miss the opportunity to call a family member on their birthday to serenade them with a heartfelt “Happy Birthday” over the phone.He enjoyed strumming the guitar while singing, which was often the highlight of visits. When he didn't have a guitar in his hand, you could find him mulling over a daily crossword puzzle. He also enjoyed playing cards, ping pong and pool. Robert would delight the grandchildren with magic tricks and humor that never failed to elicit a laugh and amazed look. His favorite saying was “You're The Best” and is a fitting close to his life.Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Howell and Olive Jordan Howell; brothers, John and Eddie Howell; and sister Glady Shaffer.He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nilda Howell; sons, Anthony (Lisa) Howell, J. (Angel) Sanchez, and Miguel Montagnese; daughters, Laura (Michael) Perry, Stacie Guerrero and Irene Montagnese; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; as well as a family of loved ones too numerous to list.The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00 pm until the time of service at 2:00 pm in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Richard Gardenhire of The Way Ministry will officiate. To send online condolences to www.dovinfcs.com.


October 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dovin Funeral Home
