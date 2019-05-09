|
|
Robert J. “Captain Bob” Banjoff, age 85, of Amherst, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center in Lorain. He was born on April 16, 1934 in Fairview, Ohio, to George and Margaret (nee Borsz) Banjoff. Robert was a 1953 graduate of Avon Lake High School. Upon his high school graduation Robert enlisted on June 18, 1953 with the United States Navy. He served at the rank of SW2 and was honorably discharged on June 3, 1957. Robert worked for over 30 years for the Ford Motor Company. After his retirement he began a new career as a Great Lakes Fishing Charter Captain on the boat Fashion Lady. He loved fishing and taking out charters and did this for many years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amherst. Besides his love of fishing, he enjoyed cars, watching sports, and tending to his garden. He loved spending time with his family and attending family reunions. Robert is survived by his son, Ed Hall, of Collins, OH; step-daughters, Crystal Soto, of Lorain, and Cheryl Osborne, of Amherst; grandsons, Trevor and Jerry Hall; step-grandson, Alex Soto; brothers, George (Holly) Banjoff Jr., and Tom (Mary) Banjoff; sister, Gloria (Don) Kriebel. He was preceded in death by his wife, Corrine Banjoff, in 2015; parents, George and Margaret Banjoff; and his brother, CJ Banjoff. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Closing prayers will be said on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral center followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St. Joseph Drive, Amherst, Ohio. Rev. Father Timothy Oconnor, pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park. Military Honors will be provided by the Amherst Veterans Military Honor Guard. Online condolences may be left for the family at:www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 10, 2019