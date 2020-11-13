Robert ‘Dr. Bob’ J. Evans, 60, of Lorain, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly due to a motorcycle accident on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Lorain.Dr. Bob, as he was known by many, was born March 29, 1960 in Lorain where had been a life-long resident. He attended Lorain High School. He was employed as a mechanic at Get In Gear Automotive and Truck in Lorain and was a former maintenance supervisor with the City of Lorain. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, hunting, and spending time with family and friends.He is survived by his children, Melissia Hutchinson (Nick), Robert ‘BJ’ Evans (Carmen), Zack Evans, Michael Bonzar, Brittany Ocasio (Anthony), Nathaniel Contreras, Xavier Speckhart (Elektra); his significant other, Jennifer Speckhart; eight grandchildren; three sisters, Lurie Warren (Tommy), Roberta Buccilli (Larry) and Diane Evans.Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert Evans, and mother, Shirley Evans (nee MacFarland); and a brother, Tom Evans.A walk-through public viewing will be held Monday, November 16, from 6 PM until 8 PM at Church on the North Coast, 4125 Leavitt Road, Lorain OH, where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 17, at 11 AM. Burial will be at Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst.Social Distances, COVID-19 safe practices and wearing a mask are required. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
The family request that flowers or donations are made to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland.