Robert 'Dr. Bob' J. Evans, 60, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly due to a motorcycle accident on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Lorain. Dr. Bob, as he was known by many, was born March 29, 1960 in Lorain, where had been a lifelong resident.He attended Lorain High School. He was employed as a mechanic at Get In Gear Automotive and Truck in Lorain and was a former maintenance supervisor with the City of Lorain. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends. He lived by a legacy saying from his father that states, “There are no strangers, only friends we haven’t met.”He is survived by his children, Melissa Hutchinson (Nick), Robert 'BJ' Evans (Carmen), Zack Evans, Michael Bonzar, Brittany Ocasio (Anthony), Nathaniel Contreras, Xavier Speckhart (Elektra); his significant other, Jennifer Speckhart; eight grandchildren and four sisters, Laurie Warren (Tommy), Roberta Buccilli (Larry), Diane Evans, and Romona Brown.Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert Evans; mother, Shirley Evans (nee MacFarland); a brother, Tom Evans.A walk-through public viewing will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Church on the North Coast, 4125 Leavitt Road, Lorain, where funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. Social distances, COVID-19 safe practices and wearing a mask are required.The family request that flowers or donations are made to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland.Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com