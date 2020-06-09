Robert J. Marimon, Jr., 98, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Avon Lake Main Street Care Center. Robert (Bob) was born in Lexington, Kentucky on February 12, 1922, to Robert J. and Lucille Collins Marimon. The family soon moved to Cleveland, Ohio where he attended schools and worked as a dock boy during the Cleveland Great Lakes Exposition in 1936 to 1937. In 1938, Bob’s family moved to Avon Lake where he lived for the next 82 years. He graduated from Avon Lake High School in 1940 where he was an active member of the track team. Bob helped his father with the mink ranch that they operated in Avon Lake for many years. Bob attended Oberlin College and then transferred to The Ohio State University to major in engineering. His education was interrupted when he was drafted into the Army in 1942. He served in Patton’s Third Army where he went through France and Germany setting up telephone and switchboard communications between the artillery and the infantry. On April 4, 1945, Bob, as a member of the 89th division, helped liberate the Nazi concentration camp, Ohrdruf, a subcamp of Buchenwald, a sight he never forgot and would not talk about. He ended his overseas tour at Zwickau, Germany. After the war, he returned to OSU and earned his degree in Electrical Engineering in 1948. Bob worked for 34 years with the Arthur G. McKee Co, Iron and Steel Division and retired as an Assistant Manager of Engineering. He received his license as a professional engineer in the states of Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and Minnesota. He belonged to the IEEE, the Iron and Steel Association, and PE of Lorain County. After retirement, he worked as a consultant for the Davy McKee Company and spent several years selling real estate. He also worked for over 20 years for the Board of Elections. Bob joined the Avon Lake Congregational Church (now the UCC) in 1940. Over the years, Bob has been active in the church as a deacon, trustee, financial secretary, treasurer, moderator and was also a member of many committees. His volunteer work for the Good Neighbor Thrift Shop was highly appreciated as was his written history of the church in Avon Lake. Bob joined Kiwanis in 1975 and served as the President of the Avon Lake Club in 1986/87 and as Lt. Governor for the 13th Division in 1993/94. He served as the treasurer for many years for both the Division and the local club. He actively participated in many Kiwanis projects that benefited Avon Lake and will continue to make a difference for many years. He proudly received many awards and honors including the Hixson award. Bob met the love of his life, Helen Dunning, on a blind date in Columbus in 1948. They were married on August 20, 1950, and celebrated 54 years together. They dedicated themselves to raising and educating their family in Avon Lake and to being active participants in the community. In addition, they hosted two AFS students, from Japan and France, and, also, a Japanese college student. A lifelong relationship with these girls and their families continued to be an important part of their family life. Bob enjoyed stamp and coin collecting, gardening, golfing, fishing, woodworking, wine making, and traveling both in the U.S. and Internationally. In addition, Bob was dedicated to researching and maintaining records for the genealogy of his family. Bob was preceded in death by Helen in 2004; and by his grandchildren, Nathan (in 1987) and Tyler (in 1999) Marimon. He is survived by his children, Karen (Richard) Kind, Sue Ellen (Joseph) Speakman and Thomas (Vicky) Marimon; his grandchildren, Jennifer (Dale) Radcliff, Richard (Jill) Kind, Stephanie (Thomas) Bricker, Joseph (Laura) Speakman, Anne Speakman, Ryan (Riddhi) Marimon, Todd, Kristyn, Justin, and Mackenzie Marimon; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Amalie, Kayleigh, and Karissa Radcliff, Lillian Kind, Robert Bricker and Jonah Speakman. He is also survived by his "daughters," Chikako Nakanishi, Chantal Munier, and Noriko Kanafusa. Memorial contributions may be forwarded to the ALUCC 32801 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, OH 44012 or to the Avon Lake Kiwanis 368 Maple Ave., Sheffield Lake, OH 44054. Funeral Service at the funeral home Friday, June 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. Family and Friends may call at The Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Road, Avon Lake, OH 44012 from 12 to 1 p.m. Friday. Funeral Service and calling hours are public. Interment Lakewood Park Cemetery. 440.933.3202 www.buschcares.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.