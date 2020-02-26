Home

Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Peter Parish
3501 Oberlin Ave.
Lorain, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Peter Parish
3501 Oberlin Ave.
Lorain, OH
Robert J. Newbert


1943 - 2020
Lorain: Robert J. Newbert, 76, of Lorain, entered eternal life on Thursday, February 6, 2020 while under the care of Mercy New Life Hospice at Kingston of Vermilion after an illness with cancer. Robert was born April 12, 1943 in Lawrence, Massachusetts and moved to Lorain with his family in 1958. He graduated from Marion L. Steele High School in Amherst in 1961 and began a career at the Lorain Ford Assembly Plant as an inspector, like his father before him. He later entered the U.S. Army, where he spent much of his service in Korea with his job at Ford awaiting his return. Bob was a caring man who lived life simply in Lorain. He was a caregiver for his mother after his father passed away and always thought of others before himself. His generosity was apparent to the community that knew him and his humble religious lifestyle was evident by his devotion to St. Peter Parish in Lorain and the many Catholic missions he supported. Bob enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and studying their culture as witnessed by the many items left behind with authentic Hawaiian flavor. He was preceded in death by his father, Peter V. Newbert, in 1981; mother, Sarah Newbert (née Conroy), in 2002; and brother, Peter M. Newbert, in 2017. He is survived by his niece, Jackie Newbert; and nephew, PJ Newbert. The family will receive friends Monday, March 2, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at St. Peter Parish, 3501 Oberlin Ave., Lorain. The mass of Christian Burial will follow Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the church with the Rev Craig Hovanec, pastor, presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain where AMVETS Post #32 of Elyria will conduct military honors. Arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 27, 2020
