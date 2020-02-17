|
Robert John Gross, 76, of Elyria, passed away at home on Saturday, February 15, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born January 12, 1944 in North Olmsted, and was a 1963 North Olmsted High School graduate. Bob attended electronics school and was a television technician for 15 years. In 1979, Bob began work at TRW (Nelson Stud), where he worked as a machine operator, and then with Quality Control, retiring in 2007. He enjoyed owning three different boats, fishing, playing guitar, remodeling three homes, building decks, and shooting pool in a traveling pool league. Bob especially enjoyed his cats, Toby and Max, during his retirement years, and living on Lake Erie. He will be remembered for his delicious spaghetti sauce, ribs, and eggplant parmesan. One of Bob’s favorite activities was playing Santa for his grandchildren and family every year. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Linda R. (nee: Litke); a daughter, Terri Anne Kilgore (Kevin); and step-sons, Jim Honney (Shirley) and Donn Honney (Katherine). Additional survivors include his grandchildren, Kyle Trimble (Kenny), Lindsey Zalack (Greg), Cody Nye (Jessica), Rob Honney, Jacob Honney (Ashley), Donn Alan Honney Jr. and Jamie Perkins; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Anne Trimble, Andrew Robert Trimble, Khloe and Emery Mathes, Adalyn, Lilith, and Maeve Honney; three nephews; one niece; and his sister, Marilyn Nielson. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Mary (nee: Carao) Gross. A Celebration of Bob’s life will be 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Stonehedge Community Room, 115 Glen Eagle Dr., Elyria, OH. Bob requested that friends who attend dress casual, NO SUITS! Memorial contributions in Bob’s memory may be sent to the charity of the donor’s choice. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to The Laubenthal Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Elyria, (440)322-4626. Online condolences to the family may be expressed at: ww.laubenthalmercado.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 18, 2020