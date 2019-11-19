Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel
2900 N. Ridge Road
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 324-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lingenfelter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Joseph "Uncle Joe" Lingenfelter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Joseph "Uncle Joe" Lingenfelter Obituary
Robert Joseph "Uncle Joe" Lingenfelter, 68, of Lorain, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran who enjoyed spending time on Farmville. Joe was active for a long time in the AA community and could be found selling ceramics at Jamie’s Flea Market. There are several neighborhood cats who are going to miss his attention! Joe is survived by his nephews, Brian Dubesa (Margaret) and Chad Dubesa (Marisol); and his niece, Nicole Santantonio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Margaret Lingenfelter; and his sister, Bonnie Santantonio. Donations in his name may be made to the ASPCA. Joe’s urn will be placed at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. www.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -