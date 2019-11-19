|
|
Robert Joseph "Uncle Joe" Lingenfelter, 68, of Lorain, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran who enjoyed spending time on Farmville. Joe was active for a long time in the AA community and could be found selling ceramics at Jamie’s Flea Market. There are several neighborhood cats who are going to miss his attention! Joe is survived by his nephews, Brian Dubesa (Margaret) and Chad Dubesa (Marisol); and his niece, Nicole Santantonio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Margaret Lingenfelter; and his sister, Bonnie Santantonio. Donations in his name may be made to the ASPCA. Joe’s urn will be placed at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. www.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 20, 2019