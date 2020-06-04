Robert J. Kinder, 89, of Vermilion, was reunited in Heaven with his wife, Lillian, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Ames Family Hospice House after a lengthy illness. He was born October 6, 1930, in Elyria, and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 42 years, moving from Lorain. He had also lived in Fort Myers and Leesburg, Florida, for 10 years. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War. Robert started his career at General Motors, Elyria in 1952 where he worked for six years before starting with Ford Motor Co., Lorain. He retired from Ford as the Chief Engineer in the Power House after 33 years in 1991. Robert also co-owned Lighthouse Limo in Lorain. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Vermilion, a former member of St. Vincent De Paul Church, Elyria, Vermillion Fish and Game, American Legion Post #397, and a life member of the VFW Post #7576 and AMVETS Post #22. He enjoyed hunting, bowling, boating, traveling, and golfing. He is survived by his son, Joe Kinder of Georgia; daughters, Kathy (Paul) Bodde of Vermilion and Chris McCann of Vermilion; grandchildren, Megan McCann, Rachel McCann, Laura MacKellar, Michael Bodde, Brad Kinder, Andrew Kinder, and Carrie Kinder; and his great-grandchildren, Finn MacKellar, Ben MacKellar, Ella MacKellar, and Cameron McCann. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian M. Kinder in March of 2020; parents, William Sr. and Suzan (nee Kish) Kinder; sisters, Dorothy Janik and Elizabeth Janik; and his brother, William Kinder, Jr. Private visitation will be followed by a private Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange Street, Vermilion, OH 44089. The Mass can be viewed live on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at https://stmaryvermilion.org/mass-live-stream. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange Street, Vermilion, OH 44089 or Parkinson Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 150 West South Boundary PBM #202, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.