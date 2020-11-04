1/1
Robert Koepke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Koepke, 97, of Vermilion, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Abbywood Senior Living Community in Elyria, OH.He was born January 29, 1923 in Amherst and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 56 years.Robert worked as an electrician and was a member of the IBEW #129, for over 75 years.He was one of the founding members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Vermilion. He had also participated on several golf leagues including the Stump League at Vermilion Country Club and the Monday Afternoon Swingers. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards with friends, and doing home repairs.He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Mary (nee Reichle) Koepke of Vermilion; daughter, Sharon (Stephen) Timmons of Snow Camp, NC; son, Dennis (Dianna) Koepke of Lorain; 4 grandchildren, many great grandchildren; step daughter, Colleen McGraw of Vermilion; and daughter in law, Patrice Koepke of Vermilion.He was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia in 1998; parents, Paul and Elizabeth (nee Moore) Koepke; son Robert D. Koepke; brother, Paul Koepke; and sister, Joan Lauter.Friends and family who want to come are welcome to attend, but due to Covid-19, we are asking that people be careful to maintain social distancing, wear masks, and refrain from embracing. There will be a Memorial service on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. A private interment will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst at a later date.The family suggests memorial contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church, 3747 Liberty Avenue, Vermilion, OH 44089.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 4, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riddle Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved