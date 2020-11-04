Robert L. Koepke, 97, of Vermilion, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Abbywood Senior Living Community in Elyria, OH.He was born January 29, 1923 in Amherst and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 56 years.Robert worked as an electrician and was a member of the IBEW #129, for over 75 years.He was one of the founding members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Vermilion. He had also participated on several golf leagues including the Stump League at Vermilion Country Club and the Monday Afternoon Swingers. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards with friends, and doing home repairs.He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Mary (nee Reichle) Koepke of Vermilion; daughter, Sharon (Stephen) Timmons of Snow Camp, NC; son, Dennis (Dianna) Koepke of Lorain; 4 grandchildren, many great grandchildren; step daughter, Colleen McGraw of Vermilion; and daughter in law, Patrice Koepke of Vermilion.He was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia in 1998; parents, Paul and Elizabeth (nee Moore) Koepke; son Robert D. Koepke; brother, Paul Koepke; and sister, Joan Lauter.Friends and family who want to come are welcome to attend, but due to Covid-19, we are asking that people be careful to maintain social distancing, wear masks, and refrain from embracing. There will be a Memorial service on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. A private interment will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst at a later date.The family suggests memorial contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church, 3747 Liberty Avenue, Vermilion, OH 44089.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com
