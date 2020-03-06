|
Robert L. Jackson, 74, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Ames Family Hospice House in Westlake. Bob was born December 14, 1945 in Martins Ferry, Ohio. He spent his childhood in Norwalk and lived in Elyria as an adult. He was a graduate of Mount Vernon High School and attended Ohio University. Bob was employed as a contractor and as Chief Building Official in Avon Lake, Olmsted Falls, and Medina, where he retired in 2005. He taught National Electric Code classes to electrical contractors and inspectors for 25 years. Bob had been a member and officer of the Lorain County Historical Society and was an avid fan and member of the Crushers Baseball Booster Club. He sang bass in the Elyria Cascade Chordsman Barbershop Chorus. Bob was a member of St. Jude Church in Elyria and a founder of the Ohio Chapter of The International Association of Penturners. For several years, he demonstrated his craft at the Midwest Penturners Gathering. In August of 2019, he was honored by having the Ohio Chapter renamed after him. He enjoyed working in his woodshop where he created special wooden gifts and toys for family members and friends. He was a six-year survivor of stage IV lung cancer. He enjoyed life and was quick to find humor in many situations. He became well-known in the oncology unit for wearing crazy socks on his treatment days, and before long his nurses and doctor were wearing them, too. Friends attending his services are encouraged to wear crazy socks as well. Mr. Jackson is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joanne (nee Vartorella) Jackson; his daughter and son-in-law, Mary and James Bilancini; and his younger brother, David. He will also be missed by his rescue dog, Thurston Howl III. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Mary (nee Garford) Jackson. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9 at the Busch Funeral Home, 114 Second Street, Elyria. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 10 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 590 Poplar Street, Elyria (meet at the church). Reverend Joseph Scalco, CSJ will officiate. Burial will follow at Ridge Lawn Cemetery, Elyria. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Food Pantry, 590 Poplar Street, Elyria, OH 44035 or to the International Association of Penturners, 23618 Concord Drive, Westlake, Ohio 44145. www.buschcares.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 8, 2020