Robert L. Reaser, age 67, of Lorain, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Lorain, following a short illness. Born May 18, 1952 in Lorain, he was a lifelong resident of Lorain. He graduated from Admiral King High School in 1971 and retired from Ford Motor Company Lorain Assembly Plant where he worked as an assembler. He was affiliated with Broadway Assembly and supported the church for many years. He enjoyed bicycling, woodworking, yardwork and spending time with his family. Surviving is his wife, Janet (nee Duley); son, Chad Reaser; daughter, Tracy Johnson, of Lorain; granddaughter, Peyton Reaser; brothers, Harold (Lesty), Ray and Roger (Michelle), all of Lorain, Ronnie (Bonnie), of Kentucky and Donald (Lois), of Avon Lake; and a sister, Alice (Manuel) Castillo, of Elyria. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Rita (nee Batton) Reaser; brother, Michael; and sisters, Geneva Simmons and Barbara Ann Reaser. Private funeral services were held with burial in Resthaven Memory Garden, Avon. Rev. Matt Jones, pastor of Broadway Assembly officiated. The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, handled the arrangements. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 28, 2020