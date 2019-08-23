The Morning Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Busch Funeral Home
163 Avon Belden Rd.
Avon Lake, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Episcopal Church
468 Bradley Rd.
Bay Village, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Yates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert M. "Bob" Yates


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert M. "Bob" Yates Obituary
Robert M. “Bob” Yates, of Avon Lake, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and caregivers. He was born November 9, 1928, to parents, Cecil and Elise Yates in Trenton, TN. He never forgot his Tennessee roots. Bob enjoyed his 90 years of life to the fullest and shared his bright smile with everyone around him. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He started exploring other cultures when he joined the International Volunteer Services, which took him to Iraq and Vietnam. His adventures continued as he traveled extensively with his wife, his brother, Luther, and Luther’s wife, Kay, making trips to Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Greece. Bob loved history, international languages and his heritage – and he loved talking to friends and to strangers, who often became his friends. His desire to learn and share his knowledge with others never stopped. He found strength in his faith and was an active member of the congregation at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Bay Village. He belonged to the Bay Village American Legion and was recently honored for 30 years of membership. He and his wife wintered in Indians Rock Beach, Florida over the last 15 years, where they made many friends, were involved in their church and enjoyed the sunshine and beaches. Bob is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Dorothy (nee Atchison), of 60 years; his loving children, Mary Jane (Dave) and Cecil (Nancy); and his four cherished grandchildren, who made him so proud, Julie, Matt, Sophia and Mason; his brother, Archer (Hilda); and many loving nieces, nephews and other family members. He was preceded in death by his brother, Luther (Kay); and his sister, Florence. The family will welcome friends to share happy memories of Bob, who was nicknamed “Papasan,” on Monday, August 26th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for a visitation at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, August 27th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 468 Bradley Road, Bay Village, OH 44140. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services offers peace of mind through funeral preplanning.
Learn More