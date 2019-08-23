|
Robert M. “Bob” Yates, of Avon Lake, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and caregivers. He was born November 9, 1928, to parents, Cecil and Elise Yates in Trenton, TN. He never forgot his Tennessee roots. Bob enjoyed his 90 years of life to the fullest and shared his bright smile with everyone around him. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He started exploring other cultures when he joined the International Volunteer Services, which took him to Iraq and Vietnam. His adventures continued as he traveled extensively with his wife, his brother, Luther, and Luther’s wife, Kay, making trips to Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Greece. Bob loved history, international languages and his heritage – and he loved talking to friends and to strangers, who often became his friends. His desire to learn and share his knowledge with others never stopped. He found strength in his faith and was an active member of the congregation at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Bay Village. He belonged to the Bay Village American Legion and was recently honored for 30 years of membership. He and his wife wintered in Indians Rock Beach, Florida over the last 15 years, where they made many friends, were involved in their church and enjoyed the sunshine and beaches. Bob is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Dorothy (nee Atchison), of 60 years; his loving children, Mary Jane (Dave) and Cecil (Nancy); and his four cherished grandchildren, who made him so proud, Julie, Matt, Sophia and Mason; his brother, Archer (Hilda); and many loving nieces, nephews and other family members. He was preceded in death by his brother, Luther (Kay); and his sister, Florence. The family will welcome friends to share happy memories of Bob, who was nicknamed “Papasan,” on Monday, August 26th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for a visitation at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, August 27th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 468 Bradley Road, Bay Village, OH 44140. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 24, 2019