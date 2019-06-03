Robert Obrin, age 88, born June 29, 1930, passed away May 31, 2019. Son of Paul and Elsie Obrin. “Bob” graduated from high school in North Ridgeville and attended Ohio State University before being drafted into the U.S. Army while working on Great Lakes iron ore carrying ships.After serving as an MP in Germany, working with the German Highway Patrol, he worked for General Dry Battery, then Bendix in Elyria while attending Fenn College of Engineering. After graduating as an electrical engineer in the firstclass of Cleveland State University, he worked for B.F. Goodrich in Avon Lake which later became Geon, then Poly One. At the age of 62, he helped build an oilfield pipe manufacturing plant in China with PMC on a project that lasted several years. His favorite hobby in retirement was playing golf. He was married 62 years to his wife, Margaret, with whom they had two sons, Craig and Gary. He is survived by his wife, and son, Gary; his brother, James; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Cremation by Busch Funeral Home. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202. Published in The Morning Journal on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary