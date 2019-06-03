The Morning Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Obrin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Obrin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Obrin Obituary
Robert Obrin, age 88, born June 29, 1930, passed away May 31, 2019. Son of Paul and Elsie Obrin. “Bob” graduated from high school in North Ridgeville and attended Ohio State University before being drafted into the U.S. Army while working on Great Lakes iron ore carrying ships.After serving as an MP in Germany, working with the German Highway Patrol, he worked for General Dry Battery, then Bendix in Elyria while attending Fenn College of Engineering. After graduating as an electrical engineer in the firstclass of Cleveland State University, he worked for B.F. Goodrich in Avon Lake which later became Geon, then Poly One. At the age of 62, he helped build an oilfield pipe manufacturing plant in China with PMC on a project that lasted several years. His favorite hobby in retirement was playing golf. He was married 62 years to his wife, Margaret, with whom they had two sons, Craig and Gary. He is survived by his wife, and son, Gary; his brother, James; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Cremation by Busch Funeral Home. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services offers peace of mind through funeral preplanning.
Learn More