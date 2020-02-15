|
Robert "Bob" P. Kneisel, 84 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at Anchor Lodge Nursing Home following a lengthy illness.Bob was born June 14, 1935, in Amherst, raised in Brownhelm Twp., and a 1953 graduate of Brownhelm High School. He moved to North Carolina in 1996, before moving to Lorain in 2016.Bob was an equipment operator for the Ohio Department of Transportation. He was a member of Brownhelm United Church of Christ. He enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians and the Ohio State Buckeyes football, as well as singing baritone in a local barbershop chorus. Bob gave of his time as a Brownhelm little league baseball coach, and Santa for the Brownhelm community Christmas. Bob was a quiet man that treasured his time with his family and friends. He always enjoyed the challenge of crossword puzzles.Survivors include his wife of thirty-six years, Alice Kneisel (nee: Matthew); his children Brian (Kristen) Kneisel of Elyria; Marcia (Kevin) Eichelberger of Florence Twp.; step children Allen Hornbeck of Lodi, Melvin (Ann) Hornbeck of Wellington; and Lethea (Roger) Graham of Litchfield; eight grandchildren, several great grandchildren, several great great grandchildren; his brothers Kenneth Kneisel of Northville, Michigan; Raymond Kneisel of Port Royal, SC; and his sister Dorothy Bechtel of Vermilion.Bob was preceded in death by his brothers LeRoy Kneisel and Donald Kneisel; two granddaughters; and his parents Robert and Ethel Kneisel (nee: Zilch).Friends may call Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home; 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. The Rev. Joyce Schroer, pastor of Brownhelm United Church of Christ, will officiate. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials contributions be made to New Life Hospice 3500 Kolbe Rd., Lorain OH 44053 or Brownhelm United Church of Christ, 2144 North Ridge Rd., Vermilion OH 44089.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 16, 2020