Robert Russell Deibler Sr., 94, of Amherst, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Mercy New Life Hospice in Lorain of COVID-19 obtained from Amherst Manor.Robert was born October 26, 1926 in Cleveland to Tod and Alice {Harriott} Deibler.Robert served in the United States Army Air Corp as a Cryptographic Tech during World War II. He was asked to go on an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. at age 90, which he enjoyed with his daughter.He married Eleanor Pauline Eggerton on February 4, 1950.Robert retired from Lorain Products as an Electrical Engineer. He was a member of the Ashland Senior Center and sang with the Golden Serenaders. He enjoyed volunteering at Firelands Hospital in Sandusky as a transporter. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing and games.Robert will be deeply missed by children Howard (Carol) Deibler of Nankin, William Deibler of Anna, Delica (Robert) Kane of Sullivan and Damita (Greg) Vanche of Amherst; nine grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren with one on the way.Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife in 1996, son Robert "Bobby" Deibler Jr. in 2012, sisters Betty Rogers and Marilyn Bauchman.A private family service was held at Roberts Funeral Home-Ashland Chapel. Burial was held at Ashland County Memorial Park, where military rites were held. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to Ashland County Food Bank, 240 Cleveland Avenue Ashland, OH 44805 and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, 5510 Baumhart Rd, Lorain, OH 44053.