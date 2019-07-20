|
|
Robert S. Jursinski, age 81, of Vermilion passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland.He was born on December 30, 1937 in Lorain, Ohio to Walter J. and Stella (nee Dudzic) Jurczynski and was a 1956 graduate of Lorain High School.Robert made his career as a General Contractor and Developer in Lorain County. He served as past President of the Lorain County Homebuilders Association.He enjoyed restoring classic cars in his free time. Robert was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Vermilion, Life member of the Lorain Elks Lodge #1301, member of the International Thunderbird Club and a member of the Vintage Thunderbird Club International.Robert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rosalie C. (nee Wright) Jursinski; sons: Robert A. (Debbie (nee Sandborn) Jursinski, of Vermilion, Jeffrey J. (Kathy (nee Taylor) Jursinski, of Vermilion, and Mark A. Jursinski, of Lorain; grandchildren: Rachel (Marcus) Wagner, of Vermilion, Megan (John) Morgan, of Vermilion, Jenna Jursinski, of Vermilion. Sydney Flask, Sophie Jursinski, and Eve Jursinski, all of Avon, Ohio,; great-grandchildren: Gianna, Emma and Ava Wagner, Luke and Liam Morgan, and Gideon Flask; siblings: Richard (Shirley) Jurczynski, of Lorain, MaryAnn (Dale) Hoffman, of Huron, Walter Jurczynski, of Lorain, and Susan (Edward) Dziubek, of Amherst.The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange Street, Vermilion, OH (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Rev. Father Gerald Keller will officiate.In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions be made in memory of Robert to St. Mary Catholic Church, Vermilion, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Lucy Idol Center, 435 Nicholson Road, Vermilion, OH 44089.Online condolences may be left for the Jursinski family at www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on July 21, 2019