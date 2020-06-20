“Bob” S. Montagu, 77, of Lorain passed away June 14, 2020. Bob was born January 15, 1943 to William and Virginia Montagu (nee Beardsley) in Cleveland, Ohio.Bob graduated from John Marshall High School in 1961. He joined the US Army in 1964 and proudly served in the Vietnam War. He honorably discharged in 1967.Bob was the manager of Fligner's Market in Lorain for 33 years, retiring in 2011. Lovingly known as “Monty” by co-workers and customers, he was a people person who never knew a stranger. Always kind, Bob was a loving husband, a wonderful dad, and an amazing grandpa. He will be forever missed by everyone who knew him.Survivors include his wife, Linda (nee Smosny); his children: Robert Jr (Stacy), Ron (Michaela), Sandy (Merlin), Cari (Mike), Jennifer (Dominic) and Bobbie; grandchildren: Mandy, Michael, Megan, Matthew, Jacob, Emma, Kayla, Mikey, Sammy, Brian, Byron, Franklin, Benjamin and Dominic Jr.; five brothers; four sisters; many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Virginia Montagu; sisters: Alice and Peggy and grandson, Raul (Thumpy) Montagu.Due to necessary health precautions, a private funeral and military honors were held.Please make memorial contributions to St. Mary Church, 731 Exchange Street Vermilion, Ohio 44089.Funeral arrangements are by Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain, (440) 277-8164.For expression of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.