Robert S. Montagu
1943 - 2020
“Bob” S. Montagu, 77, of Lorain passed away June 14, 2020. Bob was born January 15, 1943 to William and Virginia Montagu (nee Beardsley) in Cleveland, Ohio.Bob graduated from John Marshall High School in 1961. He joined the US Army in 1964 and proudly served in the Vietnam War. He honorably discharged in 1967.Bob was the manager of Fligner's Market in Lorain for 33 years, retiring in 2011. Lovingly known as “Monty” by co-workers and customers, he was a people person who never knew a stranger. Always kind, Bob was a loving husband, a wonderful dad, and an amazing grandpa. He will be forever missed by everyone who knew him.Survivors include his wife, Linda (nee Smosny); his children: Robert Jr (Stacy), Ron (Michaela), Sandy (Merlin), Cari (Mike), Jennifer (Dominic) and Bobbie; grandchildren: Mandy, Michael, Megan, Matthew, Jacob, Emma, Kayla, Mikey, Sammy, Brian, Byron, Franklin, Benjamin and Dominic Jr.; five brothers; four sisters; many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Virginia Montagu; sisters: Alice and Peggy and grandson, Raul (Thumpy) Montagu.Due to necessary health precautions, a private funeral and military honors were held.Please make memorial contributions to St. Mary Church, 731 Exchange Street Vermilion, Ohio 44089.Funeral arrangements are by Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain, (440) 277-8164.For expression of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home - Lorain
1783 East 31st Street
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 277-8164
3 entries
June 20, 2020
It was a pleasure knowing you Monty I met you when I was 12 years old in 1964 you are always such a wonderful person to all of your customers at Fligners may you rest in Heavenly peace heartfelt condolences to the family may God be your strength at this most difficult time
Elizabeth King
Acquaintance
June 20, 2020
Terry Johnson
Friend
June 20, 2020
I miss n love you I couldnt ask for a better caring n kind man to call my brother n law you will be missed dearly ❤
Michelle ELY
Family
