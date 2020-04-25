|
|
Robert S. Starcher, 49 of Rocky River, formerly of Strongsville and Lorain, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Fairview Hospital.He is survived by his partner, LJ Seguin; Nicholas Burrow; parents, Tom and Della Starcher; Toni McPhie; siblings: Tracy, Dawn , David and Mark (Marnie); aunts: Jeanne (Raymond) Wysocki, Carolyn “Cookie” (Anthony) Pumilia, and Patty (Jim) Rosso; soul sister, Chanin Miller; and his loving dog, Fiona.He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph “Pep” and Edith Furci; Thomas Sr. and Geraldine Starcher; and uncle, Joseph “Butch” Furci.Bob’s family will receive family and friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM & 5:00 – 7:00 PM.As you arrive to the funeral home please remain in your vehicle until you are offered guidance by the funeral home staff. Your thoughts and prayers for Bob and his family are greatly appreciated during this difficult time. Funeral services will be private with Pastor Chuck Behrens, officiating. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 26, 2020