Robert S. "Uncle Steve" Woods, Sr., age 64, of Sheffield Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, March 1, 2019.He was born May 17, 1954 in Lorain, where he resided most of his life.Steve was a Navy veteran who had a passion for driving semi. He loved the open road. Steve always enjoyed being surrounded by friends and family, his beloved dog (Little Man), having a good time, and listening to bluegrass music.He is survived by his children, Robert Woods II of Norwalk, Mark (Mindy) Woods of Greenwich, Matthew Woods of Norwalk, and Marcia (Zeferino) Ramirez of Detroit, Michigan,; six grandchildren; the mother of his children, Nellie Woods (Michael Murray) of Detroit; brothers, Charles (Donna) Woods and David (Debbie) Woods, both of Sheffield Township; sisters, Connie Johnson and Bertha McDougle, both of Garland, Texas, and Jennifer Berger of San Francisco, California; many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Mary Jane Woods; brothers, William and Willard Woods; best friends, Gary Kuzak, (Uncle June Bug) Oscar Woods.Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 7 at the Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, 3900 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Private family interment.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 5, 2019