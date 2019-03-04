Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andras Crematory & Funeral Home Alternatives
3900 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 282-0202
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert S. Woods Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert S. Woods Sr. Obituary
Robert S. "Uncle Steve" Woods, Sr., age 64, of Sheffield Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, March 1, 2019.He was born May 17, 1954 in Lorain, where he resided most of his life.Steve was a Navy veteran who had a passion for driving semi. He loved the open road. Steve always enjoyed being surrounded by friends and family, his beloved dog (Little Man), having a good time, and listening to bluegrass music.He is survived by his children, Robert Woods II of Norwalk, Mark (Mindy) Woods of Greenwich, Matthew Woods of Norwalk, and Marcia (Zeferino) Ramirez of Detroit, Michigan,; six grandchildren; the mother of his children, Nellie Woods (Michael Murray) of Detroit; brothers, Charles (Donna) Woods and David (Debbie) Woods, both of Sheffield Township; sisters, Connie Johnson and Bertha McDougle, both of Garland, Texas, and Jennifer Berger of San Francisco, California; many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Mary Jane Woods; brothers, William and Willard Woods; best friends, Gary Kuzak, (Uncle June Bug) Oscar Woods.Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 7 at the Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, 3900 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Private family interment.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now