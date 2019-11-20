Home

Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
5:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
313 N. State St.
Westerville, OH
View Map
Robert "Bob" Tavenner

Robert "Bob" Tavenner Obituary
Robert "Bob" Tavenner, 76, of Westerville, passed away November 18, 2019. Friends may call 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Hill Funeral Home, Westerville, followed by 5th Day Service at 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 313 N. State St., Westerville. In lieu of flowers, financial donations to Kindway can be submitted online to kindway.net, or mailed directly to PO. Box 67, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 21, 2019
