Robert William Hritsko, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on March 11, 2019 from a motorcycle accident.He was born on February 16, 1962 and graduated from Admiral King High School in 1980. He attended the Ohio State University, majoring in computer engineering and received his Master of Business Administration from Xavier University.Robert lived in North and South Carolina for the past several years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends as often as possible and was an avid Buckeyes Football Fan.He is survived by his wife, Lori Castro-Hritsko; sons, Eric Hritsko and Brian Hritsko, both of North Carolina; daughter, Danielle Hritsko, of Texas; parents, Robert and Eleonore Hritsko, of Lorain; sister, Susan (Paul) Hritsko Urbanik, of Amherst; brothers, David (Jill) Hritsko, of Amherst, Randy Hritsko, of Florida; and many loving nieces and nephews.The family will receive family and friends on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral center.Online condolences may be left for the family at:www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 15, 2019