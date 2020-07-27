Robert William Hritsko Sr., age 85, of Lorain, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his home under the care of New Life Hospice. He was born on September 10, 1934, in Lorain, to Peter and Anna (nee Ksenich) Hritsko. Robert was a graduate of Lorain High School and went on to further his education at Cleveland State University where he earned his Bachelor of Business Administration Degree. Robert served his country in the United States Army with the 35th Armory stationed in Germany. He made his career with Columbia Gas as a service technician retiring in 2007 after 44 years of service. He also served the City of Lorain on City Council for 25 years. Robert was a lifetime member of the AMVETS. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren’s sporting events. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Eleonore (nee Dittmar) Hritsko; sons, David Hritsko, of Amherst, and Randy Hritsko, of Florida; daughter, Susan (Paul) Urbanic, of Amherst; and seven grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his son, Robert William Hritsko Jr., in 2019; parents, Peter and Anna Hritsko; and his brothers, Peter, Michael, and James Hritsko. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Parastas services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31st. Very Reverend Father Basil Stoyka will officiate. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date at Elmwood Cemetery, in Lorain. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral home will be following specific guidelines to ensure the safety of all visitors. We ask that you enter through our main entrance of the funeral center, please pay your respects to the family, and exit through our gathering center door. Face coverings are required, limited seating will be provided for the service to ensure that a six feet separation is maintained. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in memory of Robert to Ss. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 2238 E. 32nd Street, Lorain, Ohio 44055, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com
.