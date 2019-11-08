|
Robert "Bob" William Jones, 69 years of age, from Elyria and a long time resident of Amherst, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, at UH Elyria Medical Center following a brief illness.Bob was born May 19, 1950, in Amherst, Ohio where he was raised and graduated from Marion L. Steele High School. Bob worked for many years before retiring from the city of Amherst, where he was a technician for the Waste Water Treatment Center. Bob had many interests, he was an avid sports fan throughout his life where we stayed loyal to his two teams, the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns. He was an autobodyman by trade in his younger years and after retiring from the city, he worked selling cars. He had a passion for knowledge and would often be researching one of his many passions or reading in his spare time. Primarly Bob was a provider where he took care of his wife Nancy during a long illness.Survivors include his two daughters, Tina Stanislawski of Wakeman and Teresa Jones of Nashville and his three grandchildren including William (Billy) Dull of Nashville, Shanelle and Natasha Hollis of Lorain, Dylan Stanislawski of Elyria, and his sister Beatrice "Bea" Vogel of Lorain. Bob had three step children, Brian Terry of Amherst, Danielle Trager of Vermilion, and Joni Terry of St. Louis, MO as well as 2 grandsons, Seth and Paul Trager and granddaughter Sadie Terry whom he raised and loved as his own daughter.Bob was preceded in death by his wife and best friend Nancy Jones (nee: Garn) and his parents Morris and Florence Jones (nee: Brennen).A reception for family and friends will be held Monday, November 11, 2019, from 6 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home; 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to The PO Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 9, 2019