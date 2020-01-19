|
|
Robert “Logger” Witkowski, age 81, of Lorain passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday January 17, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family along with the compassionate nurses of Mercy New Life Hospice in Lorain.Bob was born in Lorain on June 14, 1938 and was a parishioner of Nativity BVM Catholic Church where he attended grade school. He later graduated from Lorain St. Mary Academy in 1956 where he excelled in football and was named co-captain of the varsity team in his senior year there.He married his high school sweetheart and loving wife of fifty-nine years Patricia (nee Ribaric) on June 18, 1960. He was the love of her life and her soul mate; she will miss him greatly.For five years immediately following his high school graduation he worked in the construction industry. For the next seven years he worked as a painter for the Myers Painting Company. He was subsequently employed for the next eighteen years as a general foreman for the American Bridge Company working out of U.S. Steel Corporation. Following his retirement from construction, he joined Lorain National Bank where he served as maintenance manager supervising the landscaping and grounds crews for the financial institution’s twenty-six branches. Following fifteen years of service with that entity, Bob officially retired in 2004.He was an accomplished golfer and won numerous trophies over the years; he golfed in the City League, as well as the Knights of Columbus Council 637 League. Bob was a past member of the Oberlin Golf Club and a current member of Thunderbird Hills Golf Club in Huron.A Third Degree Knight of Columbus with Council 637, Bob was known for his hard work and always giving a full day’s work, and more, for his employers; he was also greatly respected by his peers.He served as trustee for the Columbian Club for many years and took great pride in the beautiful landscaping, plants, flowers and the waterfall he created for the Tiki Bar and outdoor patio there. He received numerous compliments and accolades for his work.He was inducted into the Lorain Sports Hall of Fame in 1999 along with his 1954 teammates when they were crowned North Central Conference champions that year.Bob possessed a great sense of humor and always enjoyed making people laugh. He was known to have a nickname for everyone and was a wonderful man and friend who will be greatly missed.Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia (nee Ribaric), brother, John (Joan) Witkowski of Amherst, brothers-in-law: Tony (Patty) Ribaric of Lorain, Richard (Linda) Ribaric of Tempe, Arizona, nieces: Dawna (Michael) Hawes of Henderson, Nevada, Cindy Mohney of Chandler, Arizona, Laura (Jeff) Tomko of Birmingham. Alabama, Mary (Adam) Ribaric, nephews: Jon (Laura) Witkowski, Jr., A.J. Ribaric, Paul Ribaric, great nieces: Chloe Ribaric, Veronica Ribaric, Aurora Ribaric, great nephews Austin and Andrew Tomko, Anthony Corbin, and Dartanion Ribaric.Bob was preceded in death by his parents, John “Red” and Jennie (nee Sakowski) Witkowski.His family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to his many physicians, nurses, and staff with the Cleveland Clinic, Mercy New Life Hospice, and all of the wonderful friends for their loving care and compassion during the course of his illness.Visitation will be Tuesday from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will be Wednesday beginning with closing prayers in the funeral chapel at 10:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 in Nativity BVM Catholic Church, 1454 Lexington Avenue, Lorain. The Reverend Gerald J. Keller will preside. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park.Memorial contributions are encouraged to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Rd., Lorain, OH 44053 or Nativity BVM Catholic Church, 418 West 15th Street, Lorain, Oh 40452.To share your memories and condolences with the Witkowski, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 20, 2020