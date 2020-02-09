Home

Robert Espitia
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home - Lorain
1783 East 31st Street
Lorain, OH 44055
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel
4301 Pearl Avenue
Lorain, OH
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel
4301 Pearl Avenue
Lorain, OH
Robert Xavier "Bobby" Espitia

Robert Xavier “Bobby” Espitia, 66, of Lorain went home to be with the Lord, peacefully, surrounded by his family at Elyria Memorial Hospital following a sudden illness.He was born August 17, 1953 in Lorain where he remained a lifelong resident. He served in the army and received his honorable discharge in 1973. Bobby worked at U.S. Steel in Lorain from 1973 to 1983 in the receiving stores and accounting department. He attended the Northern Ohio Police Academy where he received his Police Training certification and attended Lorain County Community College and studied Police Science.Bobby served with the Lorain Police Auxiliary. He was also employed as a maintenance man at Avon Oaks Nursing Home. Bobby worked for the Lorain City Schools as a cleaner and retired as a courier in 2011. He enjoyed watching action and war movies. He had a great admiration for Bruce Lee movies and martial arts practices and philosophies of Bruce Lee. Bobby taught martial arts, Akido, boxing, kick boxing and women's self-defense in the 1980’s. He was an avid fan of all sports and especially Cleveland teams. He enjoyed his years of retirement reminiscing with family and friends and listening to classic rock and enjoying his refreshments.Bobby will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 44 years, Maria (nee Amador) Espitia; son, Robert A. Espitia (Jayne Diaz); daughters Selena Rodriguez, Melissa Espitia; sisters, Vivian Rutherford, Laura Espitia. Bobby was a proud grandfather of 10 and five great-grandchildren. He also loved his fur-babies Louie, Ulmer, Boo-boo, Clint, Myaha, Molly, Tommy boy, and Socks.He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Laura (nee Dominguez) Espitia, Sr.; and brothers: Vincent, Jr. and Victor Espitia.His family will receive friends Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. Friends may also call Wednesday from 9 to 10 AM time of funeral mass at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain. Military honors will be provided by AMVETS Post 32, Elyria.For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 10, 2020
