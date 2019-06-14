|
Roberta A. Blatchford, 91, of Charleston, formerly of Columbia, S.C, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Roberta was born to Ora and Bonnie Grube on October 5, 1927, in Urbana, Ohio. She met her husband, William James Blatchford, while teaching elementary school in Lorain, Ohio. They married on January 17, 1953, and celebrated 41 years of marriage before her husband passed away. She was a retired elementary school teacher and received her undergraduate and master's degrees from Kent State University. Roberta played tennis into her 80's, loved traveling, and was a gifted organist and an avid bridge player. She was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority and still kept in touch with friends from college. Roberta was loving and generous to her family who will miss her dearly. Roberta was of the Baptist faith. She is survived by her son, Kevin L. Blatchford (Mary Jane); three granddaughters, Katie L. Blatchford, Kelly L. Panos (Austin), Karlie L. Blatchford; and great-granddaughter, Rowan L. Panos. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kristen L. Blatchford. All services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 16, 2019