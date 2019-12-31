|
|
Robin Hartman, 67, passed away December 23, 2019. She was born April 29, 1952 in Ravenna to the late Robert and Alice DeVane. Robin was a 1970 graduate of James A. Garfield High School and Bluffton College. She worked as a teacher in the Lorain County Schools for 30+ years, as well as a Sunday School teacher. Robin was an amazing, loving and giving person who will be missed by all who knew her. Along with her parents, Robin was preceded in death by her brother, Bert Rinear; brother-in-law, Bill Hartman; and sister-in-law, Linda Hartman. She is survived by her husband, Roy; sons, Jeff (Tiffany) and Don Hartman; granddaughter, Kendall; brothers, Ken (Julia), Rick (Beth) and Bill (Robin) Rinear; sisters, Grace (Jerry) Weidner, Linda Rinear and Nancy Harsch; sisters-in-law, Jane and Chris; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Pittsfield Community Church, 17026 State Route 58, Wellington, OH 44090 with Dr. Jonathan Cheatham officiating. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 2, 2020