Roberta Mary Charles (Nee: McLaughlin) 86 years of age, and a resident of Huron, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour while surrounded by family at her home on Saturday, November 7, 2020 following a lengthy illness.Roberta was born April 4, 1934, in Whitehouse, PA. She and her late husband Edwin Eugene Charles moved to Lorain County in 1953 where they raised their family in North Ridgeville. In 1990, she moved to Wellington and finally to Huron has been her home for the last year.Roberta attended Kent State University where she received her BA in elementary education as well as her masters degree. She was an elementary and special education teacher in North Ridgeville and taught at Avon East School district for 30 years. In 1976 she and her husband became co-founders and owners of E & R Welding which continues to this day. She was the recipient of the Martha Holding Jennings Teacher of the Year Award. She was a member of the teacher sorority Delta Kappa Gamma. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Free Church of Amherst. She was devoted to and treasured her calling as a wife, mother and grandmother. She exemplified sacrificial generosity and was a role model not only to her children and grandchildren but also to all who met her.She is survived by her children Pep (Karen) Charles, David Lee (Elizabeth Jane) Charles both of Wellington; Nancy (Bruce) Brotherton of Huron; her grandchildren Kylee Charles, David M Charles, Danielle Reynolds, Ashley Cunningham, Amy Smith, Dan Brotherton, Jennifer Jump, and 15 great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of fifty-seven years, Edwin Eugene Charles ; her siblings Edward, Norma, Emily, Shirley, and Ruth Ann; and her parents Robert and Naomi McLaughlin (nee: Myers).Public visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in the late afternoon by reservation by clicking here or by calling 440-988-4451, at Hempel Funeral Home, Amherst, Ohio. Limited public funeral for family and friends will be held Thursday morning at Hempel Funeral Home by reservation by clicking here. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com
The Rev. Larry Nocella, pastor of Camden Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Wellington, OH.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com
