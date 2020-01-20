|
|
Robyn Chervyl Yuhasz (nee Stoops), age 72, of Lorain, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Main Street Care Center, Avon Lake. She was born on April 16, 1947 in Punxsutawney, PA, to Charles D. and Chervyl C. (nee Hutchison) Stoops. She is a 1965 graduate of Medina High School, Medina, and then furthered her education through the Butler Memorial Hospital Nursing Program in Butler, PA, graduating from there in 1968. Robyn was employed as a Registered Nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in Lorain, and then later at the former Lorain Community Health Partners Hospital, currently Mercy Regional Medical Center, where she retired from. She was a member of the Hope Lutheran Church in Sheffield Lake and was a member of the sorority, Beta Sigma Phi. She very proudly volunteered her time by making dolls for underprivileged children, working with the muscular dystrophy campaigns, and enjoyed being a parish nurse. Robyn’s most favorite hobbies included anything with sewing. She was excellent at sewing, embroidery, cross stitch, needlepoint, and quilting. She also enjoyed reading a good book, or you could hear her playing the piano sometimes. Aside from enjoying playing the piano, she really liked playing the slot machines. When she was younger, she liked to swim. Robyn was a loving and extremely devoted wife and mother, a caring daughter and sister, a wonderful friend to many, and a compassionate nurse. Amongst these traits, she always had a huge place in her heart for animals, especially cats. She will be dearly missed by her husband of 46 years, Pat Yuhasz; her two sons, Michael (Janeen) Yuhasz and Matthew Yuhasz, both of Lorain; her mother, Chervyl H. Stoops, of Avon Lake; siblings, George (Lynn) Stoops, of High Point, NC and Laura Carruthers, of Avon Lake; as well as many nieces and nephews. Robyn was preceded in death by her father, Charles D. Stoops, Jr.; a brother, Charles D. Stoops III; her grandparents, Charles D. and Gertrude Stoops and George and Laura Hutchison; and her aunt, Carol Bukovac. The family invites all friends and family to join them for a memorial service being held on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at Hope Lutheran Church, 4792 Oster Road, Sheffield, Ohio 44054. The Rev. Paul Pater, Pastor, will officiate. Inurnment will be privately held in Westwood Cemetery, Oberlin. The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 21, 2020