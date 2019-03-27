|
|
Rodger S. “Ramjet” Wilhelm, 71, of Lorain, died unexpectedly Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital. He was born May 19, 1947, and had been a lifelong resident of Lorain. Rodger graduated from Admiral King High School in 1965. He worked for the Ohio Department of Transportation, Lorain Port Authority, and the Community Development Department. He was proud to have overseen the development of the Pipe Yard baseball stadium. He was a passionate supporter of all Lorain sports. In 2017, he was awarded the Citizenship Award from the Lorain County Athletic Administrators Association, recognizing his many years of service to the athletes, coaches, and Lorain community. He loved taking yearly trips with "the guys" to the state basketball tournament and attending the Ohio State Football games with his family and friends. He enjoyed serving as the Financial Officer of AMVETS Post #47 and was also a member of the Lorain ELKS. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ruth Wilhelm (nee Kuncel); proud father of his three sons, Zachary Wilhelm, Matthew (Vanessa) Wilhelm, and Kurt Wilhelm; grandfather of Mason, Madeline, Gianna, and Emma; and brother of Jack Wilhelm (Corrine), Tom Wilhelm, Fred (Debbie) Wilhelm, Beverly (Darryl) Tomazic, and Kristina Wilhelm.He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Mary Wilhelm (nee Mihalik); and brothers, Francis “Fritz” Wilhelm and Victor “Vinny” Wilhelm. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 30th, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Peter Parish, 3501 Oberlin Ave., Lorain. The Rev. Craig Hovanec, pastor, will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to either St. Peter Parish, 3501 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH 44052 or Lorain High, Attn: Athletic Department, 2600 Ashland Ave., Lorain, OH 44052. Arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 28, 2019