Rodric Salan Green
Rodric Salan Green 44, passed away suddenly on August 11, 2020. He was born on February 9, 1976 in Lorain, to Roger and Lillian Green. Then, later moved to Ashland, OH.Friends may be received on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Church of the North Coast, 4125 N. Leavitt Rd., Lorain. A Walk-Thru Only will be at 10:00a.m. and Service will be at 11:00a.m. Dr. Cynthia Carter-Smallwood will officiate. Burial will be at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, you are required to wear a MASK and Social Distancing is a must. Funeral services and arrangements entrusted to Carter Funeral Homes, Inc. 3001 Elyria Ave, Ohio 44055 online@carterfuneralhomesinc.com

Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
