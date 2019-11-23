|
Roger D. Nelson, age 74 and a resident of Lorain, passed away Thursday, November 21 2019, under the care of Mercy New Life Hospice, Lorain.Roger was born November 9, 1945, in Marshall, North Carolina, to the late Buck and Anna Mae (nee Brown). He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. Roger was a maintenance man for over thirty years at the former Aquamarine Resort, Avon Lake, retiring in 2010.Roger loved to spend time with his wife and family. He was a member of American Legion Post 30, Lorain.Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Jane E. (nee Lightner); daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Albert Torres of Lorain; daughter-in-law, Terry Nelson; grandchildren, Brandon Nelson, Amber Campbell, Chris Hartman, Joleen Cole, and one great-granddaughter.He was preceded in death by his son, Jim Nelson, who passed away November 20, 2019; two brothers and one sister.A service will be announced by a later date.Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, Lorain, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 24, 2019