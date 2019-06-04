Roger D. Stewart, 84, of Avon Lake, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born on November 29, 1934, and he was raised in Warrensburg, Missouri. Roger married his college sweetheart, Carol (nee Mobley), in 1956. Roger was in the ROTC then completed two years of active duty in the U.S. Navy in San Diego, CA in 1957. While in the Navy, he was a plane mechanic on the USS Philippine Sea. Roger attended Southwestern Baptist Theology Seminary in Fort Worth, TX from 1963 to 1967 and graduated with a Masters of Music and a minor in the Organ. His career as a Minister of Music took him to Baptist Churches in Sikeston, MO, Fort Worth, TX, Newport News, VA, and Vienna, IL. While in Vienna, IL he taught music and ministered to inmates at the Vienna Correctional Center, where he retired after 23 years. Carol and Roger retired in Paducah, KY, and were actively involved in choirs and music at First Baptist of Paducah. They also enjoyed buying and selling antiques at shops in the Paducah area. He is a member of Bay Presbyterian Church. Roger is survived by his beloved wife, Carol (nee Mobley); daughter, Rebecca (Mike) Stoll, of Avon Lake, OH; and son, Chris (Leela), of Brooklyn, NY; grandfather of Anthony Stoll and Violet Stewart. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the City Mission (www.thecitymission.org/donate/) or First Baptist Church of Paducah (www.fbcpaducah.org/media/online-giving). Friends may call the Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon-Belden Road, Avon Lake, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman OH. 440-933-3202 www.buschcares.com. Published in The Morning Journal on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary