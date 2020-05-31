Roger J. Stroman
Roger J. Stroman passed away on May 29, 2020. He was born in Garrett, Indiana on May 27, 1945. He was the son of Merritt & Marjory Stroman.He attended Garrett High school, and then went to Indiana University. He graduated in 1968 with a Master's degree in teaching. He moved to Vermilion, Ohio in 1971.He was a veteran History teacher with Lorain schools for 30 years. He taught mainly at Masson Jr. High school, retiring in 1998.Roger was a son, husband, brother, historian, bird enthusiast "raising canaries", master gardener, "dill pickler and food canner", and good friend to friends and four-legged friends.He is survived by his wife of 51 yrs, Kathleen; his three children: Michele Welker and family, Pittsburgh, Patricia Brown and family, Vermilion, David Stroman and wife, Amy; sister, Suzanne Stabler and family, Bluffton, IN.; and brother and family, Jeff Stroman, Carmel, IN. Condolences can be sent to his home 15012 Kneisel Rd. Vermilion, Ohio 44089. There will be no funeral at his request. He will be cremated. The family will hold a memorial at his home on Sunday, June 14 at 12-4 pm for people to stop by and plant a plant in Roger's memory.Donations can be made to PANDAS networK: 655 Oak Grove Ave. - #1373, Menlo Park, CA. 94026, online @PANDAS NETWORK.org. an organization for his grandsons, who are ill with PANDAS, or the charity of your choice.

Published in The Morning Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
