Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger M. Smith Sr.


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger M. Smith Sr. Obituary
Roger Michael Smith Sr., 71, of Elyria, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 7th, 2019 at Hospice of the Western Reserve in Westlake, Ohio. Roger was born on June 14th, 1948 in Cleveland to Roger Morris and Mary Edna (nee Connor) Smith. A graduate of Westlake High School, he was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the Army, and was awarded the Purple Heart. He retired from Dedicated Transport in 2018 after 42 years of driving commercial truck. Roger loved to cook for those he loved, spending time in the garden, working on and racing cars, and riding his motorcycles. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; and step-son, James “Jim” Carroll IV. Roger is survived by his wife of 44 years, Karen (nee Duncan); son, Roger Micheal Smith Jr. (Sarah); step-children, Tina Aponte and John Carroll; grandchildren, Madeleine and Connor Smith, Ryan (Minnie and Skye) and Kyle Aponte; sisters, Maggie Gillespie and Maureen Gardener; nephews, Chris Webber and Danny Lynn. A Memorial service to be held at a later date. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to University Hospitals and Hospice of Western Reserve for the loving treatment Roger received while in their care. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Hospice of Western Reserve or Vietnam Veterans of America.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -