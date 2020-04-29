|
|
Roland "Sonny" Krueger, 79, of Sheffield Lake, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Knox Community Hospital. He was born July 27, 1940, the son of Roland Sabo and Sarah Mattes in Cleveland, Ohio. Sonny made a strong impression on everyone he met. He graduated early from Brunswick High School in 1958 and immediately joined the U.S. Navy as part of their UDT - Underwater Demolition Team. He was one of the select group of Frogmen commissioned to become the first group of Navy SEALS, Team 2 out of Little Creek, VA. He worked in Europe, the Mediterranean, Central and South America, and was proud of his service, later enjoying SEAL reunions each year. After Sonny left the Navy, he went to work for Alcoa, and later for Midland Ross as a tool and die maker. He met Coreen Chlebish (Corky) and they were married on April 10, 1965. They made Sheffield Lake their home in 1969. They were passionate about home renovations and gardening/landscaping, and he bred and raised koi fish on their property for many years. He later went to work at Ford Motor Company until his retirement. Sonny is survived by his three daughters, Sherra Roland, Sarah (Aaron) Fiala, and Jenna Krueger (Nicholas Temerario). He is also survived by three grandchildren, Noah and Sydney Fiala, and Danica Shibley; two younger brothers, Gary Krueger and Leonard (Brenda) Krueger; and his sister, Lovette (Herman) Teichert; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Coreen Krueger; mother, Sarah Krueger; step-father, Robert Krueger; father, Roland Sabo; and his younger brother, Robert Krueger. Sonny’s hobbies included cooking (and eating), gardening, fishing, and collecting and selling military weapons. He was very active in the Masonic Temple as a 32nd degree Mason. Due to the Covid-19 virus outbreak and social distancing, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Sonny’s family entrusted the Carlson Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 1642 Pearl Road, Brunswick, Ohio 44212 to handle his arrangements. Online condolences at www.CarlsonFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 2, 2020