|
|
Rommie L. Harris, 82, of Elyria, Ohio passed away Wednesday July 17, 2019 at UH Elyria Medical Center, following a lengthy illness.Mr. Harris was born April 10, 1937 in Parkin, Arkansas and had lived in Lorain since 1955. He retired as a tow motor operator from General Motors after 25 years of service and was a member of the UAW Local 1005 Union. He was also a member of Worship Cathedral of Lorain.He enjoyed playing cards, listening to the blues, spending time with family and friends, and was an avid sports fan. He was also known for his 28-year softball career in Lorain. He played in the Lorain City Leagues at the Class A, Class B and Ohio Big 8 Fastpitch competitive levels. Being an outstanding and versatile player, he was selected to be on six All-Star teams during his long career. In 2009, Rommie was given The Rube Foster Community Sports Award for his outstanding sportsmanship and love of the game while belonging to the Lorain Black Athletics Club. He was inducted into the Lorain Sports Hall of Fame on May 7, 2015.Mr. Harris was proud of his family that he leaves to cherish his memory and legacy: his wife, Theresa (nee Montgomery); two daughters, Tia (Philip) Kearney of Lorain and Rhonda (Harris) Thomas of Elyria; two sons, Raymont and Rennie, both of Columbus; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean; his parents, Robert Sr. and Mable Harris (nee McDaniel); a sister, Odessie Harris, who passed away as a child; his brothers: Isaiah Harris, James L. Harris Sr., LeTroy Harris, Tommie L. Harris, and Robert L. Harris Jr.Visitation will be Wednesday July 24 from 6-8pm at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave, Lorain and also on Thursday July 25 from 10am until time of his home going service at 11am at Friendship Baptist Church, 2160 Reeves Ave, Lorain, with Apostle Terrence Bivins officiating. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Lorain.Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences atwww.brownrobinson.com
Published in The Morning Journal on July 22, 2019