Ronald A. Minick, 75, of Elyria, passed away on September 24, 2019 following a brief illness. He was born in Paint Township, PA, on November 14, 1943. He retired from York International. Ron enjoyed reading, antiques, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Survivors include his daughters, Cristi Minick and Debbi (Ray) Amador; two stepsons, Scott and David (Kim) Ryan; seven grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; his brother, John (Sue) Minick; and one niece. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Minnie Minick; estranged wife, Pat Minick; a great-grandson, Randy; and many aunts and uncles. Cremation will be private per his request. Arrangements by Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel. www.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 28, 2019