Ronald Carl Kelley entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 following a brief illness. He was a resident of Lorain, OH for 52 years. He was born on September 27, 1950 to James and Mildred Kelley in Everettsville, West Virginia. As a young person, he was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Everettsville where he was an usher and junior deacon. He graduated from Morgantown High School in Morgantown, West Virginia in 1968 and moved to Lorain, OH shortly thereafter to work at the Ford Motor Company with his older brothers. Ronald married Annette (Rush) Kelley in 1971 and became employed with US Steel in 1973 where he would retire from in 2012 after 39 years of service. While employed with US Steel, he attended Lorain Business College and pursued a degree in accounting during the 1980s. After retiring, he founded his own company which specialized in the sale of African-inspired oils, soaps, and clothing. In addition to starting his own business after retiring from US Steel, he returned to college where he pursued a degree as a personal trainer until becoming ill. As a civic-minded individual, Ronald was instrumental in ensuring that a flag representing the African continent is proudly displayed in downtown Lorain by the Lorain Port Authority. In addition, he was a strong advocate of higher education as well as being an avid reader. He possessed a large personal library containing many genres: biographies, autobiographies, fiction, and non-fiction books. He was also a faithful financial contributor to the United Negro College Fund and the Lorain County Mission. In addition to reading, he loved music and possessed a large collection of jazz, blues, gospel, and rhythm and blues albums and CDs. He enjoyed watching spectator sports such as tennis and track and field. He also enjoyed cheering on his favorite basketball and football teams. In his spare time, he enjoyed cycling and would ride his bike along with friends to the Annual Rib Burn Off in Cleveland several times throughout the years. He also enjoyed playing chess, collecting African artwork, traveling, working out at the gym, playing racquetball, and he was a member of the Health Awareness Network. His enjoyment of physical activities extended to charitable organizations as he participated in walkathons in order to raise money for organizations such as the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. He was very kind, generous, approachable, knowledgeable, and enjoyed strong relationships with his children, grandchildren, many of his first cousins, nieces, nephews, siblings, and life-long friends. Mr. Kelley will be sadly missed but never forgotten by his four daughters: Andrea Kelley, Marlene Harvey, Rhonda Kelley, and Danyelle Kelley. He is survived by six grandchildren: Dylan Thomas, Shayla Harvey, Darek Harvey Jr., Marlon Harvey, Ryan Harvey, and Shalanda Harvey. He is also survived by two sisters, Vickie Tucker of Morgantown, West Virginia and Linda Kelley of Everettsville, West Virginia, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents James and Mildred Kelley and his three brothers Vernon Barrett Sr., James (Pooch) Williams, and Edgar (Goodie) Williams. A walk-through public viewing will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 12 p.m. until time of private services at 1 p.m. at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave, Lorain OH 44052. Social distancing, COVID-19 safe practices and wearing a mask are required. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com