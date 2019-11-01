Home

POWERED BY

Services
McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home
314 4Th St
Marietta, OH 45750
(740) 373-9232
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home
314 4Th St
Marietta, OH 45750
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home
314 4Th St
Marietta, OH 45750
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home
314 4Th St
Marietta, OH 45750
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Parsons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald D. Parsons Sr.


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald D. Parsons Sr. Obituary
Ronald D. Parsons, Sr., of Marietta, passed away at 8:26 am, Friday, November 1, 2019. Born March 15, 1954 in Marietta, he was the son of Lewis Parsons and Mabel Ruth Lee Parsons. Ron was a graduate of Lorain High School in 1973. He worked at Ford Motor Company Lorain County for 18 years before coming to Marietta, where he was Washington County Deputy Sheriff, working in the jail, and was later a Probation Officer. He was a member of the Masonic Ely Lodge 424 in Vermilion, Ohio. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and played a good hand of poker now and then. On September 14, 1974, he married Deborah Krett who survives with children, Christina Parsons (Dustin Plaugher) and Ronald Parsons, Jr. (Jacqie), all of Marietta; grandchildren, Hailey Parsons and Derrick Plaugher. He is also survived by brothers and sisters, Eddy, Donnie, Clyde, Rick, Arlene, Polly and Pam. He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant grandchild. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 11:00 a.m. at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Riverview Credit Union account in the name of Ronald Parsons, Sr.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -