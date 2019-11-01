|
Ronald D. Parsons, Sr., of Marietta, passed away at 8:26 am, Friday, November 1, 2019. Born March 15, 1954 in Marietta, he was the son of Lewis Parsons and Mabel Ruth Lee Parsons. Ron was a graduate of Lorain High School in 1973. He worked at Ford Motor Company Lorain County for 18 years before coming to Marietta, where he was Washington County Deputy Sheriff, working in the jail, and was later a Probation Officer. He was a member of the Masonic Ely Lodge 424 in Vermilion, Ohio. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and played a good hand of poker now and then. On September 14, 1974, he married Deborah Krett who survives with children, Christina Parsons (Dustin Plaugher) and Ronald Parsons, Jr. (Jacqie), all of Marietta; grandchildren, Hailey Parsons and Derrick Plaugher. He is also survived by brothers and sisters, Eddy, Donnie, Clyde, Rick, Arlene, Polly and Pam. He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant grandchild. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 11:00 a.m. at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Riverview Credit Union account in the name of Ronald Parsons, Sr.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 2, 2019