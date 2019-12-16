|
|
Ronald E. Urig, 60, of Sandusky, passed away unexpectedly late Thursday afternoon, December 12, 2019, at his home.Born on November 11, 1959, in Elyria, OH the son of LeRoy Roman and Barbara Jean (Symanski) Urig. He was a 1978 graduate of Brandon High School in Brandon, FL. Ron was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. having served honorably from 1979 until 1983 and had been a member of the Marine Helicopter Squadron One Unit, the duties included protection of the presidents helicopters, during President Carter and President Reagan Administration. He was a member of the City of Sandusky Fire Department for nearly 30 years, retiring in 2012.Ron enjoyed gardening and loved his animals, but he will be especially missed by his neighbors because he loved helping them out with any type of chore or job to be done, if it be mowing, painting or whatever, he was there for them. In years past, when his son was involved in scouts, he had been a Cub and Boy Scout Leader. Ron was also instrumental in organizing and running the A.C.B.C. Program (Aluminum Cans for Burn Children) for over 20 years. This program would take the proceeds from the recycling of cans and turn it into toys and other non-medical items for children treated at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center's Burn Care and Reconstructive Center in Toledo.He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the I.F.A. Local # 327.Ron is survived by his wife of 33 years, Linda M. (Schindley) Urig, whom he married on September 26, 1986; his daughter, Hannah E. Urig; and his son, Shawn A. Urig, both of Sandusky; five sisters, Debbie Hobson of TN, Ellen Fowler, Connie Surface and Norma Urig of FL and Rhonda Toste of NC; and a brother, Mark Urig of NC; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Randy Urig.It was Ron's wish to be cremated. The family will receive friends on Thursday morning, December 19, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 510 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky. Fr. Chris Jesudhason officiating.Prior to the Mass, the City of Sandusky Fire Department will conduct the Firefighter "Last Alarm" service. Military honors will be conducted by the "Marines Forever" following the Mass.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in his memory to Back To the Wild, P.O. Box 423, 4504 Bardshar Road, Castalia OH 44824, or to the Humane Society of Erie County, 1911 Superior Street, Sandusky, OH 44870.Arrangements are entrusted to the David F. Koch Funeral and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky.Your memories and words of comfort may be shared with Ron's family at davidfkoch.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 17, 2019