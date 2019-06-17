|
Ronald G. Rudnik, 60, of Canal Windchester, OH, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born August 1, 1958, to parents, Ronald B. and Lois J. (nee Ludwig) Rudnik. Ronald was a 1976 graduate of Admiral King High School. He was an Independent Contractor for E.P. Ferris & Associates Inc. He enjoyed hunting, sport shooting and history. He is survived by his loving mother, Lois J. (nee Ludwig); sister, Pam King (Timothy); and brother, Mark (Wendy); nieces and nephews, Christina, Adam, Zachary (Courtney), Andrew (Leah), and Katherine (Joseph); and great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald B. Rudnik. Private burial to take place at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 19, 2019