The Morning Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Rudnik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald G. Rudnik

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald G. Rudnik Obituary
Ronald G. Rudnik, 60, of Canal Windchester, OH, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born August 1, 1958, to parents, Ronald B. and Lois J. (nee Ludwig) Rudnik. Ronald was a 1976 graduate of Admiral King High School. He was an Independent Contractor for E.P. Ferris & Associates Inc. He enjoyed hunting, sport shooting and history. He is survived by his loving mother, Lois J. (nee Ludwig); sister, Pam King (Timothy); and brother, Mark (Wendy); nieces and nephews, Christina, Adam, Zachary (Courtney), Andrew (Leah), and Katherine (Joseph); and great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald B. Rudnik. Private burial to take place at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services offers peace of mind through funeral preplanning.
Learn More