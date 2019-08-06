|
|
Ronald H. Gordon died peacefully Sunday, August 4, 2019, having achieved thirteen quality years after an untimely stroke in 2006. Ron was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 10, 1937, to the late Meyer and Grace Gordon. He graduated from Lorain High School, with an added year at Kiski Prep School in Pennsylvania, followed by a BA in economics at Yale University class of 1960, and Juris Doctorate Law degree from Case Western Reserve University. He entered the practice of law in Lorain, where he had a long and successful career, serving two years as President of the Lorain County Bar Association and one year as President of Nisi Prius. Ron was passionate about his connection to Yale University, also attended by his father and daughter, and he advanced the education of less fortunate students, both by personally inspiring them and by contributing to scholarship funds. Ron was a man of many interests and projected enthusiasm for everything he loved, including family, travel, skiing, jogging, diving, stock charting, classical music, and jigsaw puzzles. He will be remembered especially for his exceptional photography and his love of fine dining (and not so fine dining), Frank Lloyd Wright, Toyota, and his genuine interest in every individual. Ron is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Glick Gordon, of Shaker Heights, and sons Robert (Julie) of Boulder CO, Douglas (Lisa) of Avon Lake OH, daughter Karen (Jeffry) of Scarsdale NY, brother Jerome (Wilma) of Waverly OH, sister Greta of San Francisco CA, and seven beloved grandchildren: Schyler, Colette, Nathan, Carissa, Jamie, Alison, and Peter. Services will be held Tuesday, August 13, 11am, at Agudath B'nai Israel Synagogue, 1715 Meister Rd. Lorain OH 44053. Please note: Flowers are NOT permitted. Contributions may be made to: The Ronald H. and Linda G. Gordon Scholarship Fund, Yale University, PO Box 1890, New Haven, CT 06508; The Ronald H. and Linda G. Gordon Scholarship Fund, Lorain County Community College, 1005 North Abbe Rd, Elyria OH 44035; Second Harvest Food Bank, 5510 Baumhart Rd, Lorain OH 44053, or . The Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain OH 44052 is handling the arrangements. Online condolences at www.boyercool.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 11, 2019