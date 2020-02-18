|
Ronald Herbert Moore, 81, passed away peacefully on February 12. He was born June 24, 1938, in Minnesota, but moved to Ohio as a child and lived most of his life in Lorain. He graduated from Lorain High School and received an Associate Degree in chemical engineering technology from Lorain County Community College. He received his pilot's license in the 1960's and enjoyed taking family members on short flights in a small engine Beech Debonair airplane. He also enjoyed woodworking and photography. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Alice Moore. He is survived by sisters, Sharon Donofrio of Lorain, Delores (Alan) Ivan of Wooster; brother, Richard (Cathy) Moore of Green; and numerous nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place with a Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain. The family sincerely thanks staff and hospice at Autumn Aegis Nursing Home for their care of Ron in his final days. The family suggest that memorial contributions may be made to the First Lutheran Church, 1019 W. 5th Street, Lorain, Ohio 44052. Burial will be private at a later date. Online condolences at www.boyercool.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 19, 2020