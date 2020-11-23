LORAIN - Ronald J. Butrey, 71, passed away on November 21, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center in Lorain, OH.He was born to his loving parents, John and Connie (nee Sparaino) Butrey Todarello, on March, 21, 1949 in Lorain, OH. Ronald grew up in Lorain and graduated from Lorain High School in 1967. He loved his hometown. He worked at U.S. Steel, National Tube Division in high school and jokingly said the work was hard enough to motivate him to breeze by in college. Ronald went to Miami University where he graduated in 1971 with a B.S. Major in History. During his time at Miami he belonged to the Sigma Chi Fraternity. Following graduation, he started working for Cleveland City Schools, from 1971 until 1979. While teaching, he pursued and obtained his M.ED., Masters in Educational Administration, graduating from Cleveland State University in 1974. He married Joyce Thompson in August of 1970 until 1980. Ronald took some time away from teaching to follow his other passion, tennis. He served as the Tennis Pro for Oak Hills Country Club from 1980 until 1990. He then continued his true love of teaching at Cleveland City Schools from 1990 until 2004.Ronald loved his family and friends and could always be counted on when needed. To him, family was everything. He had many passions in life, from helping young people to learning and be successful, the Cleveland Indians, Browns, and Cavs (which was passed on from his mother), he was the consummate academic, always trying to learn new knowledge, and being a good son, brother, and uncle. In 2010, Ronald was involved in a tragic car accident and spent the last 10 years of his life living at Amherst Manor Nursing Home. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many people during his lifetime and he will be dearly missed.He is survived by his sisters, Karen (Steve) Stohla of Alliance and Barbara (Ken) Debo of Huron; nieces/goddaughters, Stacy (Sean) Berry of Canton and Kimberly (Joe) Stumphauzer of Amherst; nephew/godson, Andrew S. Russell of Cleveland; nieces, Allexandra Russell of Culver City, CA, Victoria Russell of Canton, Hanna Steirhoff of Amherst, Alyssa Debo of Westfield, IN, and Sydney and Mia Debo of Oxford, MI; nephews, Austin and Dominic Stierhoff of Amherst, Marc Debo, Dillon Debo, and Brandon Debo of Akron, Brian (Candace) Debo of West Field, IN, Bret (Sarah) Debo and Gabriel Debo of Oxford, MI.He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Connie (nee Sparaino) Butrey Todarello.Private funeral services will be held at a later date with Christian burial services to be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH, Fr. Craig M. Hovanec, officiating. Arrangements and services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home, Lorain, OH. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com
