|
|
Ronald L. Driver, 72, of Hickory, North Carolina, formerly of Lorain, Ohio, peacefully passed away March 19, 2019 at Carolina Caring Hospice House after a lengthy illness.Preceded in death by his parents, Leonard J. and Marie Driver; brother, Randall L. Driver; and nephew, Walter Taylor.Left to cherish his memory is wife of 43 years, Judy Monroe Driver; daughters, Mollie Dula and Amy Fincher (Sean); son, Jason McElwayne (Crystal); grandchildren, Hannah Reid, Monica Mulero, Nathan McElwayne, Stephen Epley; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Brenda Gale Driver and Helen Ann Taylor Weave; several nieces and nephews.Ron was very active in sports. He loved playing football, baseball, and basketball for Lorain High School, and coached youth ball for over 40 years. Ron‘s favorite pastime was visiting casinos around the United States and playing the slots.At Ron’s request there will be a private memorial service for family.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 23, 2019