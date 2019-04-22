Home

Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home
327 Cleveland Street
Elyria, OH 44035
440-365-1271
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Mary Church
320 Middle Avenue
Elyria, OH
Dr. Ronald L. Lehnowsky JD DDS

Dr. Ronald L. Lehnowsky JD DDS Obituary
“A CELEBRATION OF LIFE” Dr. Ronald L. Lehnowsky, DDS, JD, 76 years old, passed away surrounded by his family at his home on Sunday, April 14, 2019 after an extended illness. He is survived by Dr. Pegg Vanek; his three children, Laura (Danny) Moss, of Amherst, Kara (Dave) Konrad, of Rocky River, and Michael (Dawn) Lehnowsky, of Rocky River; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy Lehnowsky; and an aunt, Mary Belinsky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Nell Lehnowsky. A celebration of Ron’s life will begin with a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, May 11, 2019, St. Mary Church, 320 Middle Avenue, Elyria, Ohio at 2:00 p.m. with the Reverend Father Charles Diedrick, Pastor, officiating. Please join Ron’s family after mass for a reception at Elyria Country Club, where you can share stories in a relaxed atmosphere. Memorial contributions in his honor are requested to: The Dr. Ronald L. Lehnowsky Scholarship Fund. The fund has been established with the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation. Donations can be sent payable to Central Susquehanna Community Foundations, Dr. Ronald L. Lehnowsky Fund, 725 West Front Street, Berwick, PA 18603. The Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home, 327 Cleveland Street, Elyria, Ohio is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
