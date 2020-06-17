Ronald L. Meade, 73, of Punta Gorda, FL passed away on June 13, 2020. He was born on July 18, 1946, to Lowell and Ruby Meade in Lorain, OH.Ronald honorably served in the United States Navy on the USS Wasp and the Essex. Following his service, he returned to Lorain, OH, and began working for Columbia Gas. He retired as a Regulation Inspector in 2000 and relocated to Punta Gorda, FL. He was a lifetime member of the VFW, AmVets, and a member of the local American Legion.Ronald enjoyed fishing, camping, bowling, and playing darts. He especially loved spending time with his family. Ronald will be deeply missed by his wife of 56 years, Patricia Meade; daughter Lynn (Ronald) Meade-Naile; son Ronald Meade Jr.; brothers James (Carol) Meade and John (Kathy) Meade; grandchildren Joshua Meade, Brittenay Moffett, Amber Meade, Emily Conwi, and Olivia Conwi; and great-granddaughter Kaydence Lawson. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters Lesa Moffett and Laury Miller; and sisters Anna (Steve) Gaydosh and Bonnie (Dennis) Stansberry.A memorial will be held at the American Legion in Punta Gorda, FL at a later date. Memorial donations in Ronald’s name can be made to Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, https://fcsf.org/.To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Ronald, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
